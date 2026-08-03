Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 216.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,266 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Brands like Home Depot, Intuit, and Booking are betting bigger on ChatGPT ads

Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Intuit and College Board Partner to Bring Free Financial Tools

Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Intuit to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results

Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Negative Sentiment: An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Ontario Superior Court Certifies Consumer Protection and Competition Act Class Action Against Intuit

An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a U.S. securities class action covering investors who purchased INTU between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. The complaints reportedly involve alleged misrepresentations concerning TurboTax growth prospects and investor harm after significant stock declines. Investors face a September 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The repeated notices add headline and legal overhang, though they do not represent new financial results or a court finding against Intuit. Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $316.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $807.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50-day moving average is $289.00 and its 200 day moving average is $380.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here