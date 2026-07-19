Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 1.3%

INTU stock opened at $291.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $303.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

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Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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