Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,031 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $291.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It

Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Intuit Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Rosen Securities Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Intuit Class Action Lawsuit Notice

The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An investment-fund review says Intuit has lost investor appeal because of concerns about AI disruption and future earnings, signaling that valuation and competitive-growth risks remain overhangs despite the recent rebound. Intuit Lost Appeal on AI Disruption and Earnings Concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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