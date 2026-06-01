Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,603 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Intuit were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intuit by 183.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,145 shares of the software maker's stock worth $646,618,000 after buying an additional 417,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $331.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.50 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $390.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly reinstated a Buy rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares.

Bank of America reportedly reinstated a rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Intuit expanded Mailchimp AI tools and integrations , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Article: Intuit Expands Mailchimp AI Tools And Integrations For Small Business Growth

Intuit expanded , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting how Intuit is overcoming fears of AI disruption may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Article: Here’s How Intuit (INTU) is Overcoming the Fears of AI Disruption

Commentary highlighting how may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Intuit vs. PayPal frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Article: Intuit vs. PayPal: Which Fintech Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Articles comparing frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story.

Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Article: INTU Securities News: Intuit Investigated for Securities Fraud Over Pricing Issues

Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Argus lowered its price target on Intuit to $480 from $580 after the company reduced guidance, suggesting some near-term caution despite keeping a Buy rating.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Intuit from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.65.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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