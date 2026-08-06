Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Intuit were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit participated in a broader software-sector advance, which provided a near-term trading tailwind. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed resilient fundamentals, with revenue up 10.4% year over year and earnings modestly exceeding consensus estimates. Intuit, BILL, Workiva, Elastic, and Autodesk Stocks Trade Up

Intuit participated in a broader software-sector advance, which provided a near-term trading tailwind. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed resilient fundamentals, with revenue up 10.4% year over year and earnings modestly exceeding consensus estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms—including Rosen, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Howard G. Smith—are soliciting investors who purchased INTU securities between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status by September 8, 2026. These announcements largely repeat the same pending securities-fraud litigation rather than represent separate new cases. Howard G. Smith Deadline Alert Rosen Intuit Securities Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms—including Rosen, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Howard G. Smith—are soliciting investors who purchased INTU securities between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status by September 8, 2026. These announcements largely repeat the same pending securities-fraud litigation rather than represent separate new cases. Negative Sentiment: The underlying lawsuit alleges that Intuit and certain executives misrepresented TurboTax’s growth prospects, competitive advantages, AI-driven momentum, and pricing issues, contributing to a reported stock decline of more than 20% during the class period. The claims remain allegations, but the litigation creates legal, reputational, and potential financial risks. Intuit Pricing Issues Securities Fraud Class Action

The underlying lawsuit alleges that Intuit and certain executives misrepresented TurboTax’s growth prospects, competitive advantages, AI-driven momentum, and pricing issues, contributing to a reported stock decline of more than 20% during the class period. The claims remain allegations, but the litigation creates legal, reputational, and potential financial risks. Negative Sentiment: Truist downgraded Intuit from Buy to Hold and reduced its price target from $410 to $350, citing a softening near-term growth outlook and a lack of immediate catalysts. The cautious call may limit upside until investors see clearer evidence of renewed growth. Intuit Cut to Hold at Truist

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $460.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $327.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $786.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

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