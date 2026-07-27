Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Lessened by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Intuit were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $296.33 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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