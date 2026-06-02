Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Reduced by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,601 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 288,092 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 4.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.34% of Intuit worth $635,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.65.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $353.76 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $300.50 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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