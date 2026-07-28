Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,587 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 31,526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $104,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 102.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,896,561 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,684,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,719 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 172.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,982 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,849,000 after purchasing an additional 426,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It

Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Intuit Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Rosen Securities Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Intuit Class Action Lawsuit Notice

The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An investment-fund review says Intuit has lost investor appeal because of concerns about AI disruption and future earnings, signaling that valuation and competitive-growth risks remain overhangs despite the recent rebound. Intuit Lost Appeal on AI Disruption and Earnings Concerns

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.65 and a 200-day moving average of $389.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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