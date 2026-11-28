Unisphere Establishment reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335,000 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.1% of Unisphere Establishment's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.50% of Intuit worth $368,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Cygnus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,706,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 28,149 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.8% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 130,877 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard Dalzell sold 285 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.36, for a total value of $92,727.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,751,726.16. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $273.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $312.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $681.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.45. Intuit had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.170-3.220 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 22.880-23.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $331.00 to $321.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $399.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit is a financial technology company that develops software and services for individuals, self-employed workers, small businesses and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983, the company focuses on helping customers manage finances, prepare taxes and run businesses. Its products include TurboTax for tax preparation, QuickBooks for accounting and business management, Credit Karma for personal finance and credit-related services, and Mailchimp for marketing and customer engagement. Intuit serves customers primarily in the United States, with products and services also available in select international markets.

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