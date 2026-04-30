Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,727 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $69,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), signaling rising analyst confidence in Intuitive’s profitability outlook — this supports longer-term upside versus consensus.

Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), signaling rising analyst confidence in Intuitive’s profitability outlook — this supports longer-term upside versus consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 results and completed buyback — Intuitive reported better-than-expected Q1 revenue and EPS and finished a multi-year $9.08B repurchase (29.44M shares), boosting EPS via a smaller share count and demonstrating shareholder-return focus. How Strong Q1 2026 Results and Completed Buyback Will Impact Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Investors

Strong Q1 results and completed buyback — Intuitive reported better-than-expected Q1 revenue and EPS and finished a multi-year $9.08B repurchase (29.44M shares), boosting EPS via a smaller share count and demonstrating shareholder-return focus. Neutral Sentiment: Director Amy L. Ladd sold shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (transactions at ~$463–$473); scheduled plan sales limit the informational value of the trades but can add short-term supply. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Director Amy L. Ladd sold shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (transactions at ~$463–$473); scheduled plan sales limit the informational value of the trades but can add short-term supply. Neutral Sentiment: International mix: analysts note stronger overall OUS growth but some pressure in China and delays in Japan that could temper international upside relative to the U.S. momentum. Is ISRG's International Weakness a Temporary Drag or Structural Risk?

International mix: analysts note stronger overall OUS growth but some pressure in China and delays in Japan that could temper international upside relative to the U.S. momentum. Negative Sentiment: FDA early alert about removal of certain 8mm SureForm 30 gray reloads (curved-tip staplers) re-focused investor attention on product-safety/regulatory risk; that notice, combined with profit-taking after a post-earnings rally, is the proximate cause of today’s pullback. Intuitive Surgical slips as investors weigh recent FDA stapler notice and post-earnings expectations

FDA early alert about removal of certain 8mm SureForm 30 gray reloads (curved-tip staplers) re-focused investor attention on product-safety/regulatory risk; that notice, combined with profit-taking after a post-earnings rally, is the proximate cause of today’s pullback. Negative Sentiment: Valuation sensitivity after the strong post-earnings rally — some investors and at least one bank have trimmed price targets or tempered projections, making the stock vulnerable to short-term profit-taking despite solid fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $451.95 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $475.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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