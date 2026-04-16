Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Position Trimmed by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farnam Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,328,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,989 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $645.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $598.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $468.36 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.95 and a 200-day moving average of $514.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary highlighting long‑term tailwinds: coverage (The Motley Fool) argues Intuitive is a major beneficiary of the aging population and increasing surgical demand, supporting a multi‑year growth story for robotic procedures. Independent valuation/earnings analysis and market writeups also point to the January quarter beat (EPS and revenue above expectations) and growing recurring revenue as reasons investors remain constructive. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Analyst and market commentary highlighting long‑term tailwinds: coverage (The Motley Fool) argues Intuitive is a major beneficiary of the aging population and increasing surgical demand, supporting a multi‑year growth story for robotic procedures. Independent valuation/earnings analysis and market writeups also point to the January quarter beat (EPS and revenue above expectations) and growing recurring revenue as reasons investors remain constructive. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party device clearance that could affect the broader minimally invasive market: SurGenTec received FDA 510(k) clearance for a TiLink SI‑joint fusion navigation instrument compatible with Medtronic’s StealthStation. This is not an Intuitive product, but broader adoption of navigation and minimally invasive implants is relevant to procedure mix and competitive dynamics in surgical robotics and OR platforms. Read More.

Third‑party device clearance that could affect the broader minimally invasive market: SurGenTec received FDA 510(k) clearance for a TiLink SI‑joint fusion navigation instrument compatible with Medtronic’s StealthStation. This is not an Intuitive product, but broader adoption of navigation and minimally invasive implants is relevant to procedure mix and competitive dynamics in surgical robotics and OR platforms. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Two notable analyst price‑target reductions: Truist trimmed its PT from $650 to $580 while keeping a Buy rating, and Robert W. Baird cut its PT from $645 to $575 while maintaining Outperform. Lower targets — even with positive ratings — can weigh on sentiment and reduce near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Read More.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here