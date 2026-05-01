Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,282 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $85,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,728,492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,456,223,000 after acquiring an additional 116,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,739,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,376,714 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,062,938,000 after acquiring an additional 141,357 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for ISRG (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), reflecting increased analyst confidence in Intuitive’s multi-year profit trajectory and supporting upside versus consensus.

Erste Group raised its EPS forecasts for ISRG (FY2026 to $8.56 and FY2027 to $9.83), reflecting increased analyst confidence in Intuitive’s multi-year profit trajectory and supporting upside versus consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 and buyback tailwind — recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management completed a large share repurchase program, which improves EPS and supports shareholder returns. How Strong Q1 2026 Results and Completed Buyback Will Impact Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Investors

Strong Q1 and buyback tailwind — recent quarterly results beat revenue and EPS expectations and management completed a large share repurchase program, which improves EPS and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Director stock sales disclosed — Director Amy L. Ladd executed sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (transactions ~ $463–$473). Scheduled plan sales reduce informational content but can add short-term supply. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Director stock sales disclosed — Director Amy L. Ladd executed sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (transactions ~ $463–$473). Scheduled plan sales reduce informational content but can add short-term supply. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed international trends — analysts flag solid out‑of‑U.S. growth overall but note near‑term pressure in China and procedure delays in Japan that could temper international expansion versus strong U.S. momentum. Is ISRG's International Weakness a Temporary Drag or Structural Risk?

Mixed international trends — analysts flag solid out‑of‑U.S. growth overall but note near‑term pressure in China and procedure delays in Japan that could temper international expansion versus strong U.S. momentum. Negative Sentiment: FDA early alert on certain SureForm stapler reloads refocused investor attention on product safety/regulatory risk; that notice — coupled with recent profit‑taking after the post‑earnings rally — is cited as a proximate cause of near‑term weakness. Intuitive Surgical slips as investors weigh recent FDA stapler notice and post-earnings expectations

FDA early alert on certain SureForm stapler reloads refocused investor attention on product safety/regulatory risk; that notice — coupled with recent profit‑taking after the post‑earnings rally — is cited as a proximate cause of near‑term weakness. Negative Sentiment: Valuation sensitivity — after a sharp post‑earnings run, some analysts trimmed price targets and investors are taking profits, increasing short‑term downside risk despite solid fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $581.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $457.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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