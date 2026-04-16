Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $238,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $645.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $598.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $468.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary highlighting long‑term tailwinds: coverage (The Motley Fool) argues Intuitive is a major beneficiary of the aging population and increasing surgical demand, supporting a multi‑year growth story for robotic procedures. Independent valuation/earnings analysis and market writeups also point to the January quarter beat (EPS and revenue above expectations) and growing recurring revenue as reasons investors remain constructive. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Analyst and market commentary highlighting long‑term tailwinds: coverage (The Motley Fool) argues Intuitive is a major beneficiary of the aging population and increasing surgical demand, supporting a multi‑year growth story for robotic procedures. Independent valuation/earnings analysis and market writeups also point to the January quarter beat (EPS and revenue above expectations) and growing recurring revenue as reasons investors remain constructive. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party device clearance that could affect the broader minimally invasive market: SurGenTec received FDA 510(k) clearance for a TiLink SI‑joint fusion navigation instrument compatible with Medtronic’s StealthStation. This is not an Intuitive product, but broader adoption of navigation and minimally invasive implants is relevant to procedure mix and competitive dynamics in surgical robotics and OR platforms. Read More.

Third‑party device clearance that could affect the broader minimally invasive market: SurGenTec received FDA 510(k) clearance for a TiLink SI‑joint fusion navigation instrument compatible with Medtronic’s StealthStation. This is not an Intuitive product, but broader adoption of navigation and minimally invasive implants is relevant to procedure mix and competitive dynamics in surgical robotics and OR platforms. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Two notable analyst price‑target reductions: Truist trimmed its PT from $650 to $580 while keeping a Buy rating, and Robert W. Baird cut its PT from $645 to $575 while maintaining Outperform. Lower targets — even with positive ratings — can weigh on sentiment and reduce near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Read More.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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