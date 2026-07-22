Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,250 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were impressive, with the company continuing to post strong growth and beating expectations, which supports the long-term investment case. Article Title

Recent commentary highlights that Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were impressive, with the company continuing to post strong growth and beating expectations, which supports the long-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent coverage argue the stock may be oversold, with Wall Street estimate revisions moving higher and some writers saying the pullback could create a buying opportunity for growth investors. Article Title

Analysts and recent coverage argue the stock may be oversold, with Wall Street estimate revisions moving higher and some writers saying the pullback could create a buying opportunity for growth investors. Positive Sentiment: One valuation-focused piece says ISRG is being priced for slower growth than it is currently delivering, suggesting the stock could be undervalued if the company maintains its current pace. Article Title

One valuation-focused piece says ISRG is being priced for slower growth than it is currently delivering, suggesting the stock could be undervalued if the company maintains its current pace. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles note that ISRG has become a heavily watched and widely discussed stock, reflecting heightened investor attention rather than a clear new business catalyst. Article Title

Multiple articles note that ISRG has become a heavily watched and widely discussed stock, reflecting heightened investor attention rather than a clear new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, the stock has fallen sharply over the past several weeks, and several reports frame the decline as a correction driven by investor caution around valuation and recent price weakness. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $350.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.10 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $412.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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