Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.3% of Slow Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $598.36.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $458.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $427.84 and a one year high of $603.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $479.59 and its 200-day moving average is $514.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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