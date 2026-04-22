Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,135 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $199,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,772,308.72. This trade represents a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $596.45.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $451.29 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $477.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Double beat on revenue and EPS; robust procedure growth (worldwide procedures ~17%, da Vinci +16%, Ion +39%) supports durable demand for systems and consumables. Reuters: Intuitive Surgical beats quarterly expectations

Double beat on revenue and EPS; robust procedure growth (worldwide procedures ~17%, da Vinci +16%, Ion +39%) supports durable demand for systems and consumables. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated growth initiatives — digital innovation and broader availability of Force Feedback — which could expand procedure mix and drive longer-term consumable and software revenue. Yahoo: Q1 highlights & digital progress

Company reiterated growth initiatives — digital innovation and broader availability of Force Feedback — which could expand procedure mix and drive longer-term consumable and software revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mostly constructive (average “Moderate Buy” / several firms maintain Buy ratings) but some price targets have been trimmed ahead of Q1. These mixed analyst moves temper near-term upside. American Banking News: Broker ratings

Analyst views remain mostly constructive (average “Moderate Buy” / several firms maintain Buy ratings) but some price targets have been trimmed ahead of Q1. These mixed analyst moves temper near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Shares slipped after hours despite the beat — investors noted the full-year guidance raise was smaller than the quarterly beat implied, suggesting management expects some slowdown or is being conservative. Yahoo: Why Intuitive dropped despite beat

Shares slipped after hours despite the beat — investors noted the full-year guidance raise was smaller than the quarterly beat implied, suggesting management expects some slowdown or is being conservative. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing weakness in some international markets and the fact that a handful of firms trimmed price targets before results increase execution risk for near-term revenue cadence. Yahoo: Notes on international challenges

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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