Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Position Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $581.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $450.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This represents a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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