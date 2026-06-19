Invesco Ltd. Buys 143,973 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319,987 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 143,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Home Depot worth $1,142,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Evansbrook LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Lexington Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $334.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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