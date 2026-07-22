Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,037 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 242,949 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 40.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Further Reading

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