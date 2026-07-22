Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431,694 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 182,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Invesco worth $83,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,391,411,000 after acquiring an additional 947,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $351,051,000 after purchasing an additional 332,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $182,491,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $230,391,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,717 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 939,365 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invesco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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