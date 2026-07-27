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Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Invesco logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP reduced its Invesco position by 7.8% in the first quarter, selling 154,580 shares and retaining 1.82 million shares valued at approximately $44.3 million.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of Invesco, while several smaller firms increased their holdings during the fourth quarter and first quarter.
  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on IVZ, with a $29.31 average price target. Invesco recently opened at $29.91 after reporting quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, slightly below estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco.

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824,137 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 154,580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco worth $44,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. ANB Bank increased its stake in Invesco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 12,324 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 11,467 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Invesco in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invesco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Invesco Stock Down 0.1%

IVZ opened at $29.91 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.Invesco's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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