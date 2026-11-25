State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,980,155 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 16,605,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.83% of Invesco worth $512,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 930 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 141.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 120.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Invesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, Director Phoebe Wood sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,680.84. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Dukes sold 31,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,030,447.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 259,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,594,508.28. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,540 shares of company stock worth $7,227,167. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. Invesco's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.80 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2150 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Invesco's payout ratio is currently -124.64%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a global investment management company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. It provides investment products and services to individual investors, financial professionals, institutions and other organizations. Its offerings include mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, as well as investment strategies and portfolio management across a range of asset classes and approaches, including active and index investing. Invesco also serves institutional clients with investment solutions tailored to their needs.

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