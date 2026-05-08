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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Cut by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Luken Investment Analytics LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.9% in Q4, selling 4,404 shares and leaving 21,608 shares (about $13.27M), making QQQ roughly 5.2% of its portfolio and its 10th largest holding.
  • Several large institutions increased exposure—most notably IMS Investment Management (+68.6%, ~712,026 shares)—and the fund has seen strong demand, recording roughly $10B of net inflows over a recent 21‑day period alongside bullish options positioning that helped drive the rally.
  • Risks persist: analysts warn of a parabolic, narrow market that could spark significant drawdowns for QQQ’s mega‑cap tech concentration, while Invesco’s lower‑fee Nasdaq‑100 ETF (QQQM) presents a cost‑efficient alternative that could redirect long‑term flows.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Luken Investment Analytics LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.2% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $741,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $694.94 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $484.17 and a 1-year high of $701.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $615.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq‑100 hit a record with Nvidia leading gains, driving demand for the Nasdaq‑100 ETF complex and helping push QQQ higher earlier in the session. Nasdaq-100 hits record as Nvidia leads QQQ surge
  • Positive Sentiment: Large inflows into QQQ: the fund recorded roughly $10B of net inflows over a recent 21‑day stretch, a major liquidity tailwind that supports the ETF's price and tightens bid/ask spreads. QQQ sees $10B inflow in 21 days as Nasdaq 100 rebounds
  • Positive Sentiment: Options and trader positioning show elevated bullish interest, indicating speculative conviction behind QQQ’s rally and amplifying short‑term upside momentum. QQQ Cannot Be Stopped: How Options Traders Are Reacting
  • Neutral Sentiment: Invesco’s lower‑fee NASDAQ‑100 ETF (QQQM) tracks the same index and can be more cost‑efficient for buy‑and‑hold investors, creating a structural alternative to QQQ that could modestly redirect long‑term flows. Why Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s Lower Fee Quietly Outperforms Invesco QQQ Trust
  • Neutral Sentiment: Parent Invesco reported Q1 results edging past forecasts due to ETF inflows — positive for firm fundamentals but only indirectly relevant to QQQ’s intraday moves. Invesco Q1 results edge past forecasts on ETF inflows
  • Negative Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators warn of a parabolic market, narrow leadership and an elevated risk of a significant drawdown this summer; such warnings can prompt profit‑taking in QQQ, which is concentrated in mega‑cap tech. Is The Market Starting To Go Parabolic?
  • Negative Sentiment: Coverage pointing to market resemblance to 1999 and bubble concerns increases downside risk appetite, which can cap QQQ’s gains and drive short‑term volatility. This Market Looks Like 1999

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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