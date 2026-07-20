Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,760 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.8% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $695.33 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $551.68 and a 12-month high of $748.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $720.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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