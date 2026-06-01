Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's 4th Largest Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,926 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.6% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ worth $203,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $131,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,102 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,216.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,706 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $345,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,051 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $183,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $738.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.97. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $511.93 and a fifty-two week high of $741.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here