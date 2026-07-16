Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Seros Financial LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Seros Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,799 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.1% of Seros Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seros Financial LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $131,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,102 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $717.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.56 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $720.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.26.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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