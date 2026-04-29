Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Socha Financial Group LLC's Largest Position

Socha Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,857 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 20,796 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 23.9% of Socha Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $49,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $22,135,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $657.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $608.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.26. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $462.43 and a 52-week high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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