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Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Spreng Capital Management Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Spreng Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 570.3% in Q4 to 15,981 shares, making QQQ its 5th-largest holding at about $9.817 million (≈3.9% of the fund).
  • Multiple institutions also materially boosted QQQ positions (e.g., SG Americas and IMS Investment Management), and institutional investors now own 44.58% of the ETF.
  • QQQ is trading higher (up 0.6%) and near its 12‑month high of $664.51 after opening at $661.57, and the ETF carries a recent annualized dividend yield of about 0.4% following a $0.7328 quarterly payout.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 570.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,102 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $183,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,909 shares during the period. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% during the 4th quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $135,125,000 after purchasing an additional 208,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Fed signals shifting toward rate neutrality/pause, which supports growth and tech multiple expansion; a dovish pivot reduces macro headwinds for QQQ's large-cap tech weighting. The Fed Dissents Signal A Pivot Towards Rate Neutrality
  • Positive Sentiment: Pre‑market commentary and scanner headlines flagged QQQ rising ahead of the open, suggesting short‑term buyer interest and momentum into the ETF. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Rising Today, 4-29-2026?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Parent firm Invesco Ltd (IVZ) reported record AUM and strong inflows — positive for the firm's business but only an indirect/limited impact on QQQ's market performance. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Neutral Sentiment: Heavy institutional options activity and hedging around QQQ has been noted — this increases the chance of outsized intraday moves (higher implied volatility) but is directionally ambiguous. Institutional options flow around QQQ
  • Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed new short positions in chipmakers and SOXX fell ~2%, snapping an 18‑day rally; weakness in semiconductors can drag QQQ given semis are a material component of the Nasdaq‑100. Michael Burry Just Did Another 'Big Short'
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple commentaries warn the AI/tech rally may be peaking — "AI bubble" headlines and sell‑the‑news risk around big‑tech earnings increase downside risk for QQQ’s concentrated tech exposure. The AI Bubble Is Starting To Crack
  • Negative Sentiment: Nasdaq weakness tied to an OpenAI report and the cluster of Big Tech earnings created volatility and short‑term selling pressure in the index that QQQ tracks. Nasdaq Sells Off On OpenAI Report; Broadcom, Micron, Nvidia Take A Tumble

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $661.57 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $609.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $462.43 and a 12-month high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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