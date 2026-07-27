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Invesco QQQ $QQQ is SummitTX Capital L.P.'s 2nd Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SummitTX Capital increased its Invesco QQQ stake by 72.1% in the first quarter, purchasing 120,788 additional shares. QQQ became the firm’s second-largest holding, representing about 5.2% of its portfolio and valued at $166.4 million.
  • Other institutional investors also initiated or expanded QQQ positions, while hedge funds and institutional investors collectively owned 44.58% of the ETF.
  • QQQ faces mixed market signals: AI and mega-cap technology earnings may support the fund, but elevated valuations, rising Treasury yields and weakness in major holdings such as Alphabet and Tesla could pressure performance. Its quarterly dividend increased to $0.8135 per share, or about $3.25 annualized.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,332 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.2% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $166,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $684.25 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.68 and a 1-year high of $748.65. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $718.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.23.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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