Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,493 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $55,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of QQQ opened at $695.33 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.68 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $720.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.13.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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