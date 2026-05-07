Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,495 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Manske Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 6,036 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 129,505 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $79,556,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $695.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $614.21 and a 200 day moving average of $615.41. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $476.78 and a twelve month high of $695.93.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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