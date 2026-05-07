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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.2% in Q4 to 30,495 shares valued at $18,734,000, making QQQ 1.0% of Sigma’s holdings and its 25th-largest position.
  • QQQ has seen heavy demand—about $10B of inflows over the past 21 days and bullish options activity—which has helped lift the ETF (shares trading up roughly 2.1%).
  • Invesco QQQ recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 per share (annualized $2.93), yielding about 0.4%, with an ex-dividend date of March 23.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,495 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Manske Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 6,036 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 129,505 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $79,556,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $695.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $614.21 and a 200 day moving average of $615.41. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $476.78 and a twelve month high of $695.93.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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