Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $708.97 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $720.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.57. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. equities and broad-market ETFs moved higher during the session, which likely lifted QQQ as investors rotated back into large-cap growth and tech exposure. Exchange-Traded Funds Higher as US Equities Advance After Midday
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary remains constructive on AI infrastructure and large-cap growth, a tailwind for QQQ’s heavily weighted tech holdings. Ahead Of Earnings (Video): Compute, Memory And The AI Infrastructure Buildout
- Positive Sentiment: One market outlook piece argued that improving rates of change support the bull market, reinforcing optimism for equity ETFs tied to growth stocks like QQQ. Improving Rates Of Change Support The Bull Market
- Positive Sentiment: A separate article urged investors to stay bullish despite a rough week, highlighting AI and other cyclical growth areas that can help support QQQ sentiment. Stay Bullish Despite The Rough Week: Aerospace, Finance, Biotech, And AI
- Neutral Sentiment: QQQ’s low-volatility sibling declared a monthly distribution, which is routine fund activity and not a major direct driver for the main Nasdaq-100 ETF. Invesco QQQ low volatility ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0481
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles flagged leverage, margin debt, tariffs, inflation, and recession risks, but these are broad market warnings rather than QQQ-specific news. The $1.5 Trillion Warning Signal: Leverage Is Peaking, And History Is Unforgiving
- Neutral Sentiment: Other commentary on energy, China AI, and ETF comparisons adds context, but it does not directly change the near-term outlook for Invesco QQQ Trust NASDAQ: QQQ. Is First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
About Invesco QQQ
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
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