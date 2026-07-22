Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $708.97 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $720.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.57. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

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About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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