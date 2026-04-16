Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Navigoe LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $637.40 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $600.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $427.93 and a 52-week high of $637.83.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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