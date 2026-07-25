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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its Invesco QQQ holdings by 20.1% in the first quarter, selling 8,955 shares and leaving it with 35,708 shares worth about $20.61 million.
  • Invesco QQQ paid a higher quarterly dividend of $0.8135 per share, up from $0.73 previously, bringing the annualized payout to $3.25 and the dividend yield to about 0.5%.
  • The ETF’s outlook remains tied to large-cap tech and AI sentiment, with gains supported by strong Nasdaq-related momentum but pressured by concerns over higher Treasury yields, stretched valuations, and weakness in major holdings like Alphabet and Tesla.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,708 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $684.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $718.86 and a 200 day moving average of $655.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.68 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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