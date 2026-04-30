Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,641 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 9,892 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $659.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,658,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $609.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.60. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $476.78 and a twelve month high of $665.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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