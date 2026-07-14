Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $712.05 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.56 and a 1 year high of $748.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting the Nasdaq-100 / QQQ’s long-term edge versus income-focused ETFs may support demand for QQQ by reminding investors that covered-call strategies like JEPQ can lag a growth-heavy benchmark over time. Article Title

Articles highlighting the may support demand for QQQ by reminding investors that covered-call strategies like JEPQ can lag a growth-heavy benchmark over time. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting the AI trade is still strong could be supportive for QQQ, since the ETF is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and AI-related names. Article Title

Coverage suggesting the could be supportive for QQQ, since the ETF is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and AI-related names. Positive Sentiment: Discussion of SpaceX joining the Nasdaq-100 may be mildly supportive for QQQ because it reinforces the index’s exposure to high-profile growth companies, even if the initial weighting is expected to be limited. Article Title

Discussion of may be mildly supportive for QQQ because it reinforces the index’s exposure to high-profile growth companies, even if the initial weighting is expected to be limited. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that broader ETFs traded lower as U.S. equities declined point to a market-wide risk-off tone rather than anything specific to QQQ. Article Title

Reports that point to a market-wide risk-off tone rather than anything specific to QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: Festival sponsorship news and general macro commentary are not likely to materially affect QQQ . Article Title

Festival sponsorship news and general macro commentary are . Negative Sentiment: Broader market headlines about equity futures falling on geopolitical tension could weigh on QQQ because technology stocks tend to be sensitive to risk-off moves. Article Title

Broader market headlines about could weigh on QQQ because technology stocks tend to be sensitive to risk-off moves. Negative Sentiment: Articles warning that the credit market is flashing concern on AI stocks may create caution for QQQ, given its heavy exposure to mega-cap tech and AI beneficiaries. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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