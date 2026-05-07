Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.1%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $695.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.41. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $476.78 and a 12-month high of $695.93.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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