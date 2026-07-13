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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Triglav Investments D.O.O. cut its Invesco QQQ position by 50.6% in the first quarter, selling 2,117 shares and leaving it with 2,063 shares worth about $1.19 million.
  • Other large institutions have been active in QQQ, with firms like Bank of America and Corient Private Wealth making major additions, while hedge funds and other institutional investors now own 44.58% of the ETF.
  • QQQ remains in focus amid mixed market sentiment: some investors view it as a preferred way to buy the tech pullback, but concerns about inflation, hawkish Fed policy, and geopolitical risks could weigh on Nasdaq-heavy growth exposure.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Several pieces pointed to QQQ as a favored way to buy the recent tech pullback, including coverage describing it as a top ETF to load up on during the sell-off and highlighting continued investor demand for Nasdaq-100 exposure. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Market chatter around strong Nasdaq-100 trading activity and bullish positioning suggests some investors are still betting on a rebound in large-cap growth and AI-related stocks, which can support QQQ. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock launched a competing Nasdaq-100 ETF, IQQ, which may increase competition in the category, but it also reinforces continued interest in Nasdaq-100 index products overall. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused on macro themes such as inflation, Fed policy, geopolitical tensions, and labor data; these can move QQQ through risk appetite, but they do not directly change the ETF’s fundamentals. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warned that higher inflation, a hawkish Fed, and geopolitical stress could pressure growth stocks and reduce appetite for Nasdaq-heavy exposure, which is a headwind for QQQ. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $725.51 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.56 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $718.41 and a 200 day moving average of $650.28.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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