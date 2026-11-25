Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,815 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 105,354 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $152,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the second quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 83.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 44.7% during the third quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Investors following QQQ have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: QQQ recorded $545.5 million in net purchases on Friday, adding to 100 holdings and trimming none—a sign of investor buying, though the flow data predates Tuesday’s decline. What INVESCO QQQ Trust (QQQ) Bought: Apple Leads on Friday

QQQ recorded $545.5 million in net purchases on Friday, adding to 100 holdings and trimming none—a sign of investor buying, though the flow data predates Tuesday’s decline. Neutral Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs were mixed Tuesday, with IWM higher and IVV lower, pointing to an uneven market backdrop rather than a broad-based rally. Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Mixed After Midday

Broad-market ETFs were mixed Tuesday, with IWM higher and IVV lower, pointing to an uneven market backdrop rather than a broad-based rally. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks weakened after Monday’s rally, and QQQ gave back ground. The fund had surged on enthusiasm around Nvidia and AI, but the reversal highlights how quickly sentiment can shift in its concentrated technology holdings. Invesco QQQ ETF Falls as Chip Stocks Lose Sparkle

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $638.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $708.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $555.60 and a 12-month high of $762.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.7514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a negative change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.8135.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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