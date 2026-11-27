Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,464 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Modern Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Modern Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $120,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. High Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the second quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 44.7% in the third quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 65.0% during the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 66 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $633.93 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $707.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.89. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $555.60 and a 52 week high of $762.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.7514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a decrease from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.8135.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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