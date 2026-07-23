Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Decreased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,911 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $73,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,858,288,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after buying an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $705.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.21. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.68 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

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About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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