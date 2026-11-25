EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,837 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 51,392 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $93,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 205,815 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $152,256,000 after purchasing an additional 105,354 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,886.7% during the third quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

These are some of the QQQ news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: QQQ recorded $545.5 million in net purchases on Friday, adding to 100 holdings and trimming none—a sign of investor buying, though the flow data predates Tuesday’s decline. What INVESCO QQQ Trust (QQQ) Bought: Apple Leads on Friday

QQQ recorded $545.5 million in net purchases on Friday, adding to 100 holdings and trimming none—a sign of investor buying, though the flow data predates Tuesday’s decline. Neutral Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs were mixed Tuesday, with IWM higher and IVV lower, pointing to an uneven market backdrop rather than a broad-based rally. Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Mixed After Midday

Broad-market ETFs were mixed Tuesday, with IWM higher and IVV lower, pointing to an uneven market backdrop rather than a broad-based rally. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks weakened after Monday’s rally, and QQQ gave back ground. The fund had surged on enthusiasm around Nvidia and AI, but the reversal highlights how quickly sentiment can shift in its concentrated technology holdings. Invesco QQQ ETF Falls as Chip Stocks Lose Sparkle

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $638.10 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $555.60 and a fifty-two week high of $762.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $708.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.7514 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a decrease from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.8135.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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