Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 3,963 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,963 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $522.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.15 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $487.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $602.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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