Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases 17,420 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.7% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in Visa were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Trading Down 1.3%

Visa stock opened at $355.94 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $365.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.08.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $398.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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