Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes $3.62 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,503 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Benzinga

JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. PR Newswire

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Zacks

Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. American Banking News

Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Online value-investor chatter has been positive on SPGI, comparing it favorably with other high-profile names, but this is more sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Insider Monkey

S&P Global Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $430.69 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $422.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here