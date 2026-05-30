Investment House LLC Has $65.74 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,480 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Investment House LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment House LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 50,422 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,317 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,606 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,382,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $376.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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