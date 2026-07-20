Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys 7,616 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,152 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for 7.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.45% of Molina Healthcare worth $31,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock worth $561,475,000 after buying an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,831,000 after acquiring an additional 201,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,882 shares of the company's stock worth $185,929,000 after purchasing an additional 267,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $225.66 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Molina Healthcare's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $159.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $207.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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