Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,792 shares during the quarter. Solventum accounts for 1.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Solventum worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Solventum by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 15,355,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,785,000 after buying an additional 2,456,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,467,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 959,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock worth $362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 763,308 shares during the period.

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Solventum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $81.36 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOLV

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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