Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,723 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 430,383 shares during the period. NU accounts for about 4.3% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's holdings in NU were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in NU by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 11,379,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892,092 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in NU by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 67,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NU by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NU from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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