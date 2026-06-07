Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Acquires New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,730 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to from $1,000 and kept an rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private exchange of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

Lumentum announced a of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in AI optical interconnects , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Neutral Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Article Title

Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold in a pre-arranged ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Articles asking why LITE has been softer since its last earnings report mainly point to post-earnings digestion and valuation, rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citic Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Down 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $863.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $880.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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